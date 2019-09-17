MONSTER JAM
Charleston, WV
January 31 - February 1
Charleston Coliseum200 Civic Center Drive
Charleston, WV 25301
FEATURING*TRUCKS/DRIVERS SUBJECT TO CHANGE
SCHEDULE
|DAY
|GATES OPEN
|SHOW TIME
|PIT PARTY
|Friday, January 31 2020
|6:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|N/A
|Saturday, February 01 2020
|12:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|10:30 AM
|Saturday, February 01 2020
|6:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|N/A
PIT PARTY
Saturday February 1, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born. This. Is. Monster Jam. Add the Pit Party Pass at the end of your ticket order. If you’ve purchased tickets already but didn’t purchase your Pit Party Passes yet, you can still purchase them online in advance.
TICKETS
Tickets: Tickets start at $15. Price does not include facility fee.
Group Sales: Smith Enterprises, LLC - Renee Smith - rsmith@ticketlady.net 304-316-2480
Additional Info
Market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Lock in your price and location today! Additional fees may apply.