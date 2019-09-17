Monster Jam

    Charleston, WV

    January 31 - February 1

    Charleston Coliseum

    200 Civic Center Drive
    Charleston, WV 25301
    FEATURING

    Dragon
    Darren Migues
    Grave Digger
    Randy Brown
    Just Get er Done II
    Brandan Tulachka
    Monster Mutt Dalmatian
    Kaylyn Migues
    Raminator
    Mark Hall
    Rammunition
    TBD
    Scooby-Doo
    Linsey Read
    Wild Side
    Zack Garner

    SCHEDULE

    DAY GATES OPEN SHOW TIME PIT PARTY
    Friday, January 31 2020 6:00 PM 7:00 PM N/A
    Saturday, February 01 2020 12:00 PM 1:00 PM 10:30 AM
    Saturday, February 01 2020 6:00 PM 7:00 PM N/A

    PIT PARTY

    Saturday February 1, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM


    At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born. This. Is. Monster Jam. Add the Pit Party Pass at the end of your ticket order. If you’ve purchased tickets already but didn’t purchase your Pit Party Passes yet, you can still purchase them online in advance.



    TICKETS

    Tickets: Tickets start at $15. Price does not include facility fee.

    Group Sales: Smith Enterprises, LLC - Renee Smith - rsmith@ticketlady.net 304-316-2480

    Additional Info Market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Lock in your price and location today! Additional fees may apply.

